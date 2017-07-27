Tom and Gayle Benson buy Dixie Brewing Company

Watch live video from FOX 8 here!more>>
Education researchers are finding more evidence that children ages three to five who attend preschool increase their chances of success in school and beyond.more>>
The average American two-year-old spends two hours a day in front of a screen, whether it’s a television, computer, smartphone, or tablet.more>>
Dixie Beer is returning home. Tom and Gayle Benson announced Thursday the majority purchase of Dixie Brewing Company, LLC.more>>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."more>>
There was a fatal accident Wednesday evening at the Ohio State Fair.more>>
The 3-month-old puppy died on the way to animal rescue, and an examination confirmed major spinal trauma.more>>
One person is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach.more>>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.more>>
The Ohio State Fair will open on Thursday without operating rides, a day after one person was killed and seven others were injured when one of the fair's attractions broke apart.more>>
A person was killed Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair after a ride called the Fire Ball malfunctioned, sending several riders flying through the air.more>>
Exclusive new poll by the Raycom News Network and Strategy Research, show U.S. Senator Luther Strange and former Chief Justice Roy Moore in a statistical tie less than three weeks before the Republican Primary for a statewide special election for Alabama's U.S. Senate. Robert Kennedy, Jr. leads on Democratic side.more>>
Video posted on social media shows Bieber pulling away from a crowd of photographers in his truck when one of them steps toward the vehicle and is hit.more>>
On Thursday, a six-day long manhunt for Jeremy Stroupe II, who Transylvania County deputies said led them on a chase, robbed a victim at gunpoint and then took off with the victim's bike into the Pisgah National Forest on Saturday, ended in McDowell County. Deputies confirmed just after 4 a.m. Thursday that Stroupe had been taken into custody.more>>
