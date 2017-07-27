UNO cancels classes Thursday because of AC outage

The numbers in healthcare pricing documents typically are closely held secrets. But we've unmasked the costs some of your insurance companies pay for services - costs that directly impact the amount of money coming out of your pocket.more>>
The numbers in healthcare pricing documents typically are closely held secrets. But we've unmasked the costs some of your insurance companies pay for services - costs that directly impact the amount of money coming out of your pocket.more>>
Over the weekend, a first for Louisiana happened some fourteen hundred miles away. At the birthplace for baseball, some future stars of the game were the biggest stars in Cooperstown.more>>
Over the weekend, a first for Louisiana happened some fourteen hundred miles away. At the birthplace for baseball, some future stars of the game were the biggest stars in Cooperstown.more>>
A power outage forced UNO to cancel classes for the rest of the day.more>>
A power outage forced UNO to cancel classes for the rest of the day.more>>
Education researchers are finding more evidence that children ages three to five who attend preschool increase their chances of success in school and beyond.more>>
Education researchers are finding more evidence that children ages three to five who attend preschool increase their chances of success in school and beyond.more>>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."more>>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."more>>
There was a fatal accident Wednesday evening at the Ohio State Fair.more>>
There was a fatal accident Wednesday evening at the Ohio State Fair.more>>
On Thursday, a six-day long manhunt for Jeremy Stroupe II, who Transylvania County deputies said led them on a chase, robbed a victim at gunpoint and then took off with the victim's bike into the Pisgah National Forest on Saturday, ended in McDowell County. Deputies confirmed just after 4 a.m. Thursday that Stroupe had been taken into custody.more>>
On Thursday, a six-day long manhunt for Jeremy Stroupe II, who Transylvania County deputies said led them on a chase, robbed a victim at gunpoint and then took off with the victim's bike into the Pisgah National Forest on Saturday, ended in McDowell County. Deputies confirmed just after 4 a.m. Thursday that Stroupe had been taken into custody.more>>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.more>>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.more>>
One person is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach.more>>
One person is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach.more>>
The ride that malfunctioned Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair killing one person and injuring seven others is owned and operated by Amusements of America, which has a location in Florence, South Carolina.more>>
The ride that malfunctioned Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair killing one person and injuring seven others is owned and operated by Amusements of America, which has a location in Florence, South Carolina.more>>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.more>>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.more>>
The Ohio State Fair will open on Thursday without operating rides, a day after one person was killed and seven others were injured when one of the fair's attractions broke apart.more>>
The Ohio State Fair will open on Thursday without operating rides, a day after one person was killed and seven others were injured when one of the fair's attractions broke apart.more>>
A viewer snapped this picture of 'Pinky' swimming with another dolphin Wednesday afternoon in the Gulf of Mexico.more>>
A viewer snapped this picture of 'Pinky' swimming with another dolphin Wednesday afternoon in the Gulf of Mexico.more>>