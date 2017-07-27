UNO cancels classes Thursday because of AC outage

A power outage forced UNO to cancel classes for the rest of the day. The university released this statement:

"The University experienced a main power outage at its central plant this morning. As a result, the air conditioning in the majority of on-campus buildings is not working properly. Effective immediately, classes are canceled for the rest of the day. Non-essential personnel, with the permission of a supervisor, are released for the day. If you are unsure about your status, please check with your supervisor. We will provide additional updates on the situation as we receive them. We appreciate your patience and flexibility as we work diligently to correct the problem."

