Payton pleased with first day of Saints training camp

For the first time since 2013, the Saints opened training camp within the friendly confines of their facility on Airline Drive in Metairie. While the atmosphere lacked the fans and full-contact pads that will both arrive Saturday, Sean Payton was pleased with his team's debut.

The 11th-year head coach spoke with reporters Thursday after practice about the overall effort.

"It was good, like I mentioned before, you're just smart between periods. I thought overall they were moving around well, we ran afterward. The key for these guys is taking care of their bodies, hydrating, the recovery period takes place now. We'll have a teaching session, really more of a walk-through or extended meeting in the (afternoon). But I thought we had good work today. Saturday, we'll be able to put the pads on," Payton said.

Practice resumes Friday with limited activity before full padded sessions begin Saturday. That will also be the first training open to the public, who must register for tickets beforehand.

Below are a collection of observations from the FOX 8 sports staff at Thursday's practice:

Ryan Ramczyk split time with first team at left tackle with Khalif Barnes — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) July 27, 2017

Damian Swann is on PUP after failing conditioning test. #Saints — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) July 27, 2017

1st team LBs: Te'o, Klein and Anthony — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) July 27, 2017

Sean Payton addressing the media for first time during camp pic.twitter.com/V4SMSAoYwQ — juan kincaid (@juangkincaid) July 27, 2017

David Onyemata got first team reps at DT — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) July 27, 2017

Download our Final Play app for total Saints coverage: fox8live.com/apps

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.