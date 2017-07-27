Rookie Ryan Ramczyk competing to replace Terron Armstead

Lineman Terron Armstead's torn labrum is projected to keep him out until deep into the regular season, leaving the Saints in need of a long-term fix at left tackle.

Ryan Ramczyk was selected out of Wisconsin using the 32nd overall selection in the NFL draft, the same pick acquired for sending Brandin Cooks to New England. While it initially appeared that Ramczyk would be an eventual replacement for 33-year-old right tackle Zach Strief, he suddenly has an opportunity to play right away.

If the first day of training camp is any indication, the 6'6", 314-pound lineman will have a chance to prove his worth:

Ryan Ramczyk split time with first team at left tackle with Khalif Barnes — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) July 27, 2017

Head coach Sean Payton spoke after Thursday's practice about his new pass protecter, "I think at the end of the day, specifically, what does a left tackle have to do? The first thing is stay in front of [the defender] and there's a lot to that. Getting the calls, he's been able to handle the run and pass equally well so it's a level of consistency and trust."

Khalif Barnes is the second-longest tenured veteran on the Saints roster, behind only Drew Brees. He was with the Saints in 2016, most notably provided the halftime speech against the Chargers that sparked an improbable comeback.

