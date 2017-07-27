Rookie Marshon Lattimore earns praise to start camp

Rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore is the highest Saints draft pick since Sedrick Ellis in 2008 so expectations weigh heavily on the 11th overall selection in the 2017 Draft.

On day one of training camp, the Ohio State product showed his worth, at the expense of fellow Buckeye, Mike Thomas:

Lattimore had a nice PBU on Thomas — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) July 27, 2017

Marshon Lattimore had some nice plays, including one PBU vs. Thomas in 7-on-7. — Josh Katzenstein (@jkatzenstein) July 27, 2017

After practice, Sean Payton shared his impressions of day one for the rookie, "I thought he did pretty well, he had a couple pretty good snaps. He's stronger. I thought the offseason for him was good. We felt when he came in following the draft process that he had to get back in shape. He looked good today, I thought he had a few good breakups."

