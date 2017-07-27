Slidell woman fights off home invasion suspect with wooden club

A Slidell woman used a wooden club to beat a man who forced his way into her home Monday night, according to a spokesman with the Slidell Police Department

Around 11 p.m., officers were called to the 3100 block of Carey Street in reference to an apparent home invasion.

Police say the homeowner heard a commotion outside, so she opened her front door to investigate. The woman saw a man, identified as 23-year-old, Rakeem Ash, chasing someone down the street.

Ash then diverted his attention to the homeowner and started running towards her. Before the homeowner could get back inside, Ash charged at her, punched her in the face several times, and forced his way into her home.

The woman armed herself with a wooden club and began to strike Ash until he was subdued.

When police arrived, Ash became agitated and began jumping around.

Police say it was apparent that Ash was under the influence of narcotics and was acting irrational.

Ash was eventually taken into custody and taken to a nearby hospital. He has since been released from the hospital and was booked in the Slidell City Jail with charged of Home Invasion and Simple Battery.

After his release from the hospital, Ash told officers he didn’t remember the incident, but did admit to taking drugs at some point over the last couple of days.

