Eight high school football games to be played at the Shrine

The bright lights of high school football will be a little brighter this fall with the return of prep action to the baseball confines of the Shrine on Airline Drive.

It was announced Thursday that eight Catholic League games will be played at the ballpark. 2016 was the first year hosting games as over 60,000 fans were on hand to watch eight games. In 2017, seven of the eight will be on Fridays:

Friday, September 15: Jesuit vs. Central

Friday, September 22: Jesuit vs. St. Augustine

Friday, September 29: John Curtis vs. Warren Easton

Friday, October 6: John Curtis vs. Jesuit

Friday, October 13: John Curtis vs. St. Augustine

Friday, October 27: John Curtis vs. Rummel

Saturday, October 28: Brother Martin vs. Shaw

Friday, November 3: Rummel vs. St. Augustine

FOX 8 Football Friday will be back this fall for its fourth season, bringing you highlights, scores and recruiting talk from around South Louisiana, starting Friday, September 1st at 10:35 PM.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.