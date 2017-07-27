Hospital in New Orleans celebrates birth of 10,000th baby

Marcella Elizabeth is the second child for Kellie and Jason Maurin (Source: Ochsner)

An area hospital celebrated a joyous milestone on Tuesday. The Women’s Pavilion at Ochsner Baptist celebrated its 10,000th delivery since bringing babies back to the hospital in 2013. This birth serves as a major milestone for the hospital.

Those passing by the facility on Napoleon Avenue this week will notice a special display on the hospital’s front lawn to commemorate this special occasion.

Weighing in at 6 pounds 8 ounces and 19 inches, Marcella Elizabeth is the second child for Kellie and Jason Maurin. Mom, dad, baby and proud older brother Pascal are all doing well and excited about the newest addition to their family.

To celebrate the delivery, Ochsner Baptist CEO Dawn Anuszkiewicz, and other members of the Ochsner Baptist executive team presented the Maurin family with a basket full of New Orleans gifts.

“Ochsner Baptist has been welcoming newborns to Uptown New Orleans for over 90 years,” said Anuszkiewicz. “It’s a privilege to care for our patients as they expand their families. We look forward to continuing to serve the New Orleans community as the premier destination for babies and women’s services for years to come.”

Of the 10,000 deliveries at Ochsner Baptist since 2013, 209 of those deliveries have taken place at the Perkin Alternative Birthing Center, the only hospital-based alternative birthing center in the region.

At the Perkin Alternative Birthing Center, a staff of Certified Nurse Midwives provides mothers with a natural, holistic birth experience in a home-like environment with comfortable beds and birthing tubs.

