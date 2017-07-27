JPSO warns of skimming devices at gas pumps and ATMs

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office says they have have responded to a number of complaints recently regarding the discovery of "skimming" devices on fuel pumps and ATMs across the metro area.

The sheriff's office has made a number of arrests as part of ongoing investigations, but as these crimes can be very lucrative, there are always new groups entering the area to commit these types of offenses.

There are a number of things to remember to help protect yourself:

When using any type of machine, be sure to look at the machine to see if anything seems out of place. If anything is attached to the machine that differs in color or construction, or simply appears out of place, be cautious about using it.

Before inserting your card into an ATM, give the housing that the card will be inserted into a gentle pull. Skimming devices attached will be pulled off with very little effort.

ATM skimming devices are designed to fit over the card slot and are typically color matched to the existing slot. Two photographs are attached.

Before inserting your card into a gas pump, briefly scan the pump looking primarily for two things -- the tamper-evident seal placed on the pump when inspected (if present), and a possible device across the top (as pictured).

If the tamper-evident seal has been cut or damaged, do not use the machine and notify the gas station attendant. Not all pumps will have a seal.

The device seen in the photograph contains a camera aimed at capturing PIN numbers.

Always use your free hand to shield the keypad while entering a PIN number.

If you come in contact with a device, please call 911. Leave it in place whenever possible, and try to avoid handling it.

Anyone with information regarding the use of skimmer devices is encouraged to contact the JPSO Economic Crimes Section at 504-364-5300, or contact Crimestoppers.

