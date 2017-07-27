Police: Teen girl arrested after stolen car crash

A juvenile is facing several charges after crashing a stolen car into a building in the Warehouse District during a police chase Thursday afternoon.

The incident began when a State Police trooper tried to make a traffic stop on a Dodge Charger at Julia and Magazine streets. Police said the 15-year-old female driver stopped, but when the trooper asked her to get out of the car, she took off.

After a short pursuit, the teenager crashed into at St. Joseph Street and St. Charles Avenue and was taken into custody. Two other juveniles in the car fled on foot. No one was injured.

In a strange twist, a woman who works across the street heard the crash, came outside and realized it was her father's car. She said it was stolen from the Uptown area on July 20.

"My daughter works right across the street at the Sewerage and Water Board," said the car's owner, Henry Julien. "She came out when they heard the boom, when the car hit the building, and saw it and said, 'Wait a minute - that's my daddy's car, you know, that was stolen the other day.' So she called me and I came over here. By that time, they had it on the tow truck. They waited until I got here so I could give them my information before they towed it away."

The teen driver was booked with possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated flight, and driving without a license. Troopers are searching for the other two juveniles who escaped.

