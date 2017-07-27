After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #1

It was an overall pretty vanilla practice to start training camp 2017. There were no pads, of course, and the team stayed in base personnel the entire practice.

Take One: Ramczyk runs with the 1’s

Just as Sean Payton said, Ryan Ramczyk was at left tackle Thursday. He split time with the first team at the position with Khalif Barnes. With no pads, it was hard to get a gauge on exactly how well he did. But the fact that the Saints were comfortable enough to put him there this quickly is a good sign. He doesn’t have to be Terron Armstead; if he can play to Jermon Bushrod’s level, the line will be okay. Unless he gets injured or regresses, I think Ramczyk is the favorite to start at left tackle this season.

Take Two: Linebackers

The most wide open competition on team began camp with Stephone Anthony (will), Manti Te’o (mike) and A.J. Klein (sam) as the first team linebackers today. I must admit this was not the starting linebacker corps I envisioned based on what we witnessed in OTA’s. Sean Payton complimented Anthony’s practice. He looks so much more comfortable playing off the line of scrimmage as opposed to the strongside where he is closer to the line.

The second team linebackers were: Craig Robertson (mike), Alex Anzalone (sam) and Nate Stupar (will).

Take Three: Kamara flashes

There wasn’t a whole lot of offensive pizazz to today’s practice. The offense ran the ball often which can be a little boring with no live tackling. However, Alvin Kamara made the most of his touches. Kamara is built well but it also shifty and runs with great vision. He also has very natural hands with a good feel for timing in the screen game.

Take Four: Plays of the Day

Rafael Bush stepped in front of a Chase Daniel pass to make a nice interception. It was the type of pick that would have also had a big return.

In a battle of Buckeyes, Marshon Lattimore got the best of Michael Thomas during 7-on-7’s. He broke up a pass on Thomas’s most effective route, the slant. Lattimore spent most of the day with the second team but received some first team reps towards the end of practice.

Take Five: Other Observations

P.J. Williams and Delvin Breaux spent most of the day as the first team cornerbacks.

David Onyemata received a lot of first team reps at defensive tackle. This is a good sign that his football IQ has grown and the team is trusting him with more responsibility.

Drew Brees went to the ground during one of the team drills when his feet got tangled up with a lineman. It was nothing but anytime #9 goes down in practice, it’s certainly going to get attention.

Wil Lutz was 8/8 on field goals with a long of 49 yards.

John Phillips had appendicitis and missed practice Thursday.

Payton confirmed that Damian Swann was the one player who didn’t pass his conditioning test and was placed on PUP.=

