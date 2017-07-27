1 person killed in I-10 crash at Bonnabel - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

1 person killed in I-10 crash at Bonnabel

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
METAIRIE, LA (WVUE) -

A four-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 10 at Bonnabel has resulted in a fatality, according to State Police. The victim was riding a motorcycle. No one else was injured.

Four lanes of the interstate are closed. Police are urging rush-hour commuters to take another route.

