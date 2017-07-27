State Police release details on I-10 crash that killed motorcyclist

A three-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 10 at Bonnabel resulted in a fatality, according to State Police. The victim was riding a motorcycle. No one else was injured.

The accident happened Thursday after just 4 p.m. and claimed the life of 64-year-old Steven Henthorn of Metairie.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Henthorn was driving a 2003 Kawasaki motorcycle in the center lane of I-10 west approaching Bonnabel. A Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by 33-year-old Steven Torres of Prairieville was traveling in the right center lane and moved into the center lane. The Tahoe struck the motorcycle, forcing the motorcycle into the left center lane. Henthorn was ejected and his motorcycle continued moving forward, striking a Kenworth tanker driven by 27-year-old Hakim Raby of Westwego.

Henthorn was pronounced dead on the scene.

It is not yet known if anyone involved was impaired. Torres submitted to a blood test and a toxicology test will be conducted by the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab. Henthorn was wearing a DOT-approved helmet at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation and criminal charges are pending.

Louisiana State Police would like to remind all motorists to pay attention to their surroundings while driving. When changing lanes, please make the extra effort to ensure there is not a vehicle alongside of you by checking your mirrors and turning to look. Avoid all distractions while driving, it could be the difference between life and death.

