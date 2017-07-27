State Police release details on I-10 crash that killed motorcyclist

The accident happened Thursday after just 4 p.m. and claimed the life of 64-year-old Steven Henthorn of Metairie.more>>
Welcome in to Juan's World, Training Camp 1st Edition.more>>
If you own property in New Orleans and think your home is assessed too high, now is the time to challenge it. The FOX 8 Defenders explain the informal appeals process that's open now through August 15th.more>>
The number of Louisiana high school students getting a jumpstart on earning college course credit jumps 10 percent in one year.more>>
Local health professionals say mental health and drug abuse are often connected, and some are concerned about threats to Medicaid funding that helps many of the poor in this community get treatment.more>>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."more>>
A North Carolina woman is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as Kathern Snipes, 65, of Greensboro, NC.more>>
What was once an early weekend morning hunt for bargains and deals, the tradition of yard sales has now taken a cyber turn for the worse a shocking listing was posted.more>>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.more>>
The 3-month-old puppy died on the way to animal rescue, and an examination confirmed major spinal trauma.more>>
A state inmate killed a Claiborne Parish woman after taking her hostage and later died in a shootout during a standoff with law officers, authorities say.more>>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.more>>
