LA AP test results translate into $7 million in savings

The number of Louisiana high school students getting a jumpstart on earning college course credit jumps 10 percent in one year.

New figures from the Louisiana Department of Education show more than 6,500 students scored high enough on advanced placement tests this year to earn college course credit.

That number is up 137 percent compared to 2012.

State superintendent of education John White says students who take advantage of the credits earned can save a combined $7 million in college costs.

According to an education department news release, "AP® offers college-level curricula in 38 subject areas to high school students that culminate in a college-level AP Exam recognized by colleges and universities across the United States. Students who earn a score of 3, 4, or 5 are eligible for college credit at all Louisiana higher education institutions."

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.