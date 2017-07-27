Juan's World: Camp Observations

Welcome in to Juan's World, Training Camp 1st Edition. And I reckon that the only thing I learned from opening day at Saints Training camp is....well...hmmm.

Oh wait, I learned that we don't know anything about what we're seeing right now. In other words, this opening day for the Saints was just like the last one and the one before that and the one before that. Too many unknowns. Too many question marks surrounding key positions and players.

Position wise, there's a lot that head coach Sean Payton has to sort through. Offense, defense, special teams...all three phases have holes that need to be filled. And injuries are a big reason why. Lucky for the Saints and for the other NFL teams facing a similar conundrum. It's only day one and there's plenty of time to figure it out.

So, summing up. The 'other' thing that we know after just one day of training camp. It's so nice to be back home, on Airline drive, back in the heat. Saints fans know it's our sense of normalcy.

We'll see what tomorrow brings.

Juan's World, Juan's World...Excellent!!!

