Shelby: Feeling the heat, but a cold front is coming

Today will be an extra hot day ahead of a rare summer cold front arrives over the weekend. Highs could reach the upper 90s in spots putting temperatures very close to record levels.more>>
Today will be an extra hot day ahead of a rare summer cold front arrives over the weekend. Highs could reach the upper 90s in spots putting temperatures very close to record levels.more>>
The accident happened Thursday after just 4 p.m. and claimed the life of 64-year-old Steven Henthorn of Metairie.more>>
The accident happened Thursday after just 4 p.m. and claimed the life of 64-year-old Steven Henthorn of Metairie.more>>
Welcome in to Juan's World, Training Camp 1st Edition.more>>
Welcome in to Juan's World, Training Camp 1st Edition.more>>
If you own property in New Orleans and think your home is assessed too high, now is the time to challenge it. The FOX 8 Defenders explain the informal appeals process that's open now through August 15th.more>>
If you own property in New Orleans and think your home is assessed too high, now is the time to challenge it. The FOX 8 Defenders explain the informal appeals process that's open now through August 15th.more>>
The number of Louisiana high school students getting a jumpstart on earning college course credit jumps 10 percent in one year.more>>
The number of Louisiana high school students getting a jumpstart on earning college course credit jumps 10 percent in one year.more>>
A handful of people were in the danger zone as a box truck attempted to park in front of a 99-cent store in New York.more>>
A handful of people were in the danger zone as a box truck attempted to park in front of a 99-cent store in New York.more>>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."more>>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."more>>
Jordan Smith said he's seen a lot of strange things, but never a living animal thrown off a bridge.more>>
Jordan Smith said he's seen a lot of strange things, but never a living animal thrown off a bridge.more>>
A North Carolina man remained in jail Thursday following his arrest in connection with a pregnant woman falling from the balcony of a North Myrtle Beach motel.more>>
A North Carolina man remained in jail Thursday following his arrest in connection with a pregnant woman falling from the balcony of a North Myrtle Beach motel.more>>
What was once an early weekend morning hunt for bargains and deals, the tradition of yard sales has now taken a cyber turn for the worse a shocking listing was posted.more>>
What was once an early weekend morning hunt for bargains and deals, the tradition of yard sales has now taken a cyber turn for the worse a shocking listing was posted.more>>
Joe, the father of Jordan, says a child abduction is a parent's worst nightmare.Jordan is the University of South Carolina student that was abducted early Wednesday morning by three suspects. She was forced to drive to an ATM while being threatened with sexual assault.more>>
Joe, the father of Jordan, says a child abduction is a parent's worst nightmare.Jordan is the University of South Carolina student that was abducted early Wednesday morning by three suspects. She was forced to drive to an ATM while being threatened with sexual assault.more>>
A North Carolina woman is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as Kathern Snipes, 65, of Greensboro, NC.more>>
A North Carolina woman is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as Kathern Snipes, 65, of Greensboro, NC.more>>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.more>>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.more>>
A state inmate killed a Claiborne Parish woman after taking her hostage and later died in a shootout during a standoff with law officers, authorities say.more>>
A state inmate killed a Claiborne Parish woman after taking her hostage and later died in a shootout during a standoff with law officers, authorities say.more>>