Shelby: Feeling the heat, but a cold front is coming

Today will be an extra hot day ahead of a rare summer cold front arrives over the weekend. Highs could reach the upper 90s in spots putting temperatures very close to record levels.

On Saturday, moisture will rapidly increase and keep a chance for off and on rain around through the day. A couple storms could be strong with downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.

By Sunday, the front will reach the coast and less humid air will filter into the area. The better feeling summer air will last into Monday before humidity creeps back in by next Tuesday and Wednesday.

We will stay mostly dry for the end of the weekend and start of next week, but rain chances return by the middle of next week.

