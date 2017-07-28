Man who killed Will Smith in court fighting for new trial, according to Nola.com

Former Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Craig Taffaro pleaded not guilty to charges in federal court Friday morning during his arraignment.more>>
Many of the boats participating in the Grand Isle International Tarpon Rodeo are already out on the water this Friday morning.more>>
The New Orleans Saints want to give fans a heads-up on new parking issues for this training camp.more>>
The man convicted of killing former Saints player Will Smith will push for a new trial Friday in criminal court.more>>
What was once an early weekend morning hunt for bargains and deals, the tradition of yard sales has now taken a cyber turn for the worse a shocking listing was posted.more>>
Jordan Smith said he's seen a lot of strange things, but never a living animal thrown off a bridge.more>>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."more>>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.more>>
The woman kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday and killed by an escaped inmate was a recent graduate of a Claiborne Parish High School.more>>
A mother claimed in a Facebook post that she used breast milk in brownies for a school bake sale because she "didn't have time to run to the store."more>>
The Senate has rejected a measure to repeal parts of former President Barack Obama's health care law.more>>
Tragedy strikes a New York family.more>>
A North Carolina man remained in jail Thursday following his arrest in connection with a pregnant woman falling from the balcony of a North Myrtle Beach motel.more>>
