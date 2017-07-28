Man who killed Will Smith in court fighting for new trial, according to Nola.com

The man convicted of killing former Saints player Will Smith will push for a new trial Friday in criminal court.

According to a report from Nola.com | The Times-Picayune, the post-conviction hearing involves Cardell Hayes' appeal.

His bid for a new trial will include seeking an appellate court's review of a fake subpoena used in the case by the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office.

A so-called "DA’s subpoena" was reportedly sent to Hayes' girlfriend, Tiffany Lacroix, last year ordering her to meet with a prosecutor regarding the case.

The document was not signed by a judge nor issued by the clerk of court, so it carried no legal authority.

Hayes was sentenced in April to 25 years in prison.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.