Local First Traffic: Important message for those headed to Saints Fan Fest

This map explains where Saints fans should park near the training facility. (FOX 8)

The New Orleans Saints want to give fans a heads-up on new parking issues for this training camp.

Unlike years past there will be no access to training camp from the Airline Dr. side for fans attending practices on Fan Fest days.

If someone parks anywhere along Airline, they will have to walk around the Baby Cakes stadium and come back up the street for entry to the Saints facility.

The team is encouraging everyone to enter the park at the western Baby Cakes stadium entrance at Stable Dr.

