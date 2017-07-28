Oldest fishing tournament in the country well underway

Many of the boats participating in the Grand Isle International Tarpon Rodeo are already out on the water this Friday morning.

This is the oldest saltwater rodeo in the country, established in 1928.

Thousands of people are already on the island with much more coming later in the day for what's billed as the oldest fishing tournament in the United States.

Many of the events center around the Sand Dollar Marina, with crab races, shrimp boils and a lot of activities for the landlubbers.

But the real action happens offshore. Anglers hope to reel in huge tarpon.

The Grand Prize is a 2170 Blazer Bay boat, equipped with a Mercury 175 hp Pro XS outboard, MotorGuide Great White Trolling motor, Mercury Tempest propeller and Sport Trail trailer.

The even lasts through Saturday.

