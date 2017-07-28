Former JPSO chief deputy pleads not guilty to federal tax charges

Former Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Craig Taffaro pleaded not guilty to charges in federal court Friday morning during his arraignment.

A federal grand jury indicted Taffaro last week with tax evasion and filing a false tax return.

Taffaro's attorney confirmed the case is tied to an I.R.S. investigation of CTNN Enterprises. The company was named after the initials of Taffaro and JPSO Sheriff Newell Normand. Normand has not been charged in the case.

Taffaro is due back in court for a pre-trial conference Sept. 21. His trial is set for Oct. 2.

A judge set bond at $100,000.

Taffaro retired last month after almost 50 years with the sheriff's office.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.