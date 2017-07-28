Sean Payton noticing differences of training camp in New Orleans heat

The Saints have yet to don full pads but the big change in wardrobe for day two was rookie Marshon Lattimore sporting jersey number 23. Marcus Murphy's release Wednesday freed up the jersey for Lattimore and allowed fellow rookie corner DeJuan Butler to go from #33 to #34. Here are some other observations from day two: Play of Day: Coleman beat Delvin Breaux on a deep route from Brees — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) July 28, 2017 Garrett Grayson had a nice connec...more>>
The Saints have yet to hold a fully padded practice in New Orleans but the high heat and humidity is already proving to be a physical challenge.more>>
The New Orleans Saints want to give fans a heads-up on new parking issues for this training camp.more>>
Welcome in to Juan's World, Training Camp 1st Edition.more>>
