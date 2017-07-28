Sean Payton noticing differences of training camp in New Orleans heat

The Saints have yet to hold a fully padded practice in New Orleans but the high heat and humidity is already proving to be a physical challenge.

Sean Payton's goal in moving camp to the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia was to get more efficient practices out of his team. Now that training camp is back in Metairie, Payton is handling the work load differently ”The noticeable difference is that you have to take longer breaks to hydrate and cool their core body down. It's different, it forces you to break a little more and cool them off. We're trained to adjust to any condition to what the environment is. It's just a part of getting acclimated and handling it the right way.”

The atmosphere will soon change as Saturday will be the first practice with pads on and the first practice with fans in attendance.

