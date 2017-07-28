Saints Camp Day 2: Instant Analysis

The Saints have yet to don full pads but the big change in wardrobe for day two was rookie Marshon Lattimore sporting jersey number 23.

Marcus Murphy's release Wednesday freed up the jersey for Lattimore and allowed fellow rookie corner DeJuan Butler to go from #33 to #34.

Here are some other observations from day two:

Play of Day: Coleman beat Delvin Breaux on a deep route from Brees — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) July 28, 2017

Garrett Grayson had a nice connection to Jake Lampman on a corner route during team drills. — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) July 28, 2017

