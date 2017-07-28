Adrian Peterson excited to return to his first NFL fan base in Minnesota

The Saints' cornerbacks have their work cut out for them during training camp.more>>
The Saints' cornerbacks have their work cut out for them during training camp.more>>
Michael Thomas was the sixth receiver taken in the 2016 NFL Draft, yet he won the rookie receiving triple crown of catches, yards and touchdowns, fueled in large part by the fact that he was overlooked until the 47th overall selection.more>>
Michael Thomas was the sixth receiver taken in the 2016 NFL Draft, yet he won the rookie receiving triple crown of catches, yards and touchdowns, fueled in large part by the fact that he was overlooked until the 47th overall selection.more>>
The return of a former player in professional sports can go either way; a player can be booed mercilessly or applauded for their contributions. Adrian Peterson has facts to back up his confidence that he'll be welcomed back warmly "My wife sent me a link two days ago and it was showing that my jersey sales, the New Orleans Saints jersey, is the leading seller in Minnesota so the fan base there is still strong so it'll be good to get back out in front of them." After ten yea...more>>
The return of a former player in professional sports can go either way; a player can be booed mercilessly or applauded for their contributions. Adrian Peterson has facts to back up his confidence that he'll be welcomed back warmly "My wife sent me a link two days ago and it was showing that my jersey sales, the New Orleans Saints jersey, is the leading seller in Minnesota so the fan base there is still strong so it'll be good to get back out in front of them." After ten yea...more>>
The Saints have yet to don full pads but the big change in wardrobe for day two was rookie Marshon Lattimore sporting jersey number 23. Marcus Murphy's release Wednesday freed up the jersey for Lattimore and allowed fellow rookie corner DeJuan Butler to go from #33 to #34. Here are some other observations from day two: Play of Day: Coleman beat Delvin Breaux on a deep route from Brees — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) July 28, 2017 Garrett Grayson had a nice connec...more>>
The Saints have yet to don full pads but the big change in wardrobe for day two was rookie Marshon Lattimore sporting jersey number 23. Marcus Murphy's release Wednesday freed up the jersey for Lattimore and allowed fellow rookie corner DeJuan Butler to go from #33 to #34. Here are some other observations from day two: Play of Day: Coleman beat Delvin Breaux on a deep route from Brees — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) July 28, 2017 Garrett Grayson had a nice connec...more>>