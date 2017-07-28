Man found guilty in death of teen who jumped out of his car on I-10

A jury found a man guilty Friday in the death of his girlfriend who was run over by cars on Interstate 10.

Investigators believe Adam Littleton forced 19-year-old Jasilas Wright into his car in 2015 as she left her job on Bourbon Street. Littleton was allegedly her pimp and was trying to take her to Dallas so he could sell her.

Prosecutors said the couple argued while on I-10 in Metaire, and Wright eventually wanted Littleton to pull over and let her out of the car. When he refused, prosecutors said Wright opened the door and jumped.

Detectives said Littleton never stopped while Wright was struck by several cars at high speeds and killed.

He was found guilty of second-degree murder.

