Michael Thomas embracing criticism in second year

Written by: John Bennett, Sports Producer
(Source: David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune) Michael Thomas has gained the trust of Drew Brees.
Michael Thomas was the sixth receiver taken in the 2016 NFL Draft, yet he won the rookie receiving triple crown of catches, yards and touchdowns, fueled in large part by the fact that he was overlooked until the 47th overall selection. In year two, he is finding a different tool to motivate his improvement.

Curtis Johnson was the Wide Receivers Coach for some of Drew Brees' all-time favorite targets, like Marques Colston and Lance Moore, during his first tenure with the Saints. Now he's back in the same position and Thomas credits Johnson with encouraging improvement, even if it's via harsh criticism.

"He's great because ultimately you can't really get that much better from a compliment. You only can get better from what he tells me to correct so that's the only way I'm going to take those next steps," says Thomas. "So if I really want to take them, I have to listen to him so that's all I've been doing. It's not easy but it's going to be a fight."

Thomas' development will also have the benefit of veteran wideout Ted Ginn, Jr., a fellow Ohio State product, who signed with New Orleans in March.

