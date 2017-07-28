Delvin Breaux, cornerbacks ready to step up

We know who’s got the top spots at a few positions locked up, but cornerback certainly isn’t one of them.

“None of those guys are in ink,” says head coach Sean Payton. “That would be a position that's in pencil.”

That's partly due to their lack of availability. The triumphant success story of Delvin Breaux in 2015 became a tale of injuries and missed games in 2016. It leaves us still wondering which player the Saints will get this season.

“That's unfortunate,” says Breaux. “It's part of the game. That's something that we can't control. You just have to do yoga, lift extra, stretch extra, just so we can prevent those injuries.”

Coach Payton hopes it's a case of iron strengthens iron and that their additions to the cornerback room make everyone better.

“We've got good competition,” says Payton. “I think there are a number of players that are going to get reps. You'll see the first and second group moving a little bit.”

For Breaux, that means taking a very familiar approach to making the roster.

“Same way I did my rookie year,” says Breaux. “They brought in a whole bunch of guys just because we needed corner help. I've just got to come in, keep my head down, stay humble and work.”

The good news for the entire group is that with no spots locked up, there's plenty of opportunity to go around.

“We'll see what kind of combination we can get,” says Payton. “And of course, we play a lot of three corner defense. So we're going to need more than just two to play well.”

In fact, safety should be just as competitive after the Saints addressed the position in the draft and free agency. That should come as no surprise as they try to make some much needed improvement all over the defense. When the pads come on in front of the fans this weekend, we should learn a lot more.

