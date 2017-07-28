Heads up for drivers: City Park Ave.-Canal St. intersection closure is July 31

After this weekend, it will be some time before commuters will have full access through the City Park Avenue-Canal Street corridor.

Starting Monday, July 31, work crews will get started on the new streetcar line that will allow the Canal streetcar to pass over City Park Avenue. The RTA says the improvements will allow pedestrians to safely move through the intersection, but some business owners feel they weren't properly informed of the closures.

"The thing I'm most concerned about is being on time and accessibility, whether they're going to park their vehicles in front of my business,” said Herb Import owner Den-A Tiberius. “How are my customers going to get to me? It's almost ludicrous in some ways."

"I can't tell you how, on numerous occasions, I've had to shut down the practice because of flooding, outages, Entergy, AT&T, all the time, and now, finally, this seems like it's going to be the final nail in the coffin," said oral surgeon James Loyola. "I feel just left out."

While the work officially starts Monday, workers will start implementing detours Sunday.

Here's what you need to know if you normally travel in the area: For the first month, if you are driving into the city on Metairie Road, you will have to turn from City Park Avenue onto Canal St heading downtown. If you're heading to Metairie on on City Park Avenue from City Park, traffic will be stopped at Bienville. Also during the first month, Canal Blvd. will be shut down at Rosedale and lakebound Canal St. will be closed at N. Anthony.

On approximately Aug. 28, workers plan to completely close City Park Avenue between I-10 and Canal Street. RTA officials say walkways will stay open during construction, but commuters should plan extra time getting around City Park.

