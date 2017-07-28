After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #2

Take One: Ramczyk stays with the 1s

Another day with the first team at left tackle for Ryan Ramczyk. Ramczyk split reps with Khalif Barnes but received the majority of them at the position. #71 will be one of the first players I observe Saturday when the pads officially come on.

Take Two: Nickel looks

The linebacker group remained the same Friday but the Saints did unveil a few wrinkles to their nickel package. When the Saints went five defensive backs, Klein shifted over to the mike and Te’o went to the sideline. Anthony remained at the weak side.

Also, when the team went light nickel with three cornerbacks, P.J. Williams kicked inside and Marshon Lattimore played the outside. The defense also had a few heavy nickel, three-safety looks. Kenny Vaccaro, Vonn Bell and Rafael Bush were the first team in this alignment.

Take Three: Players ready for pads

It just doesn’t quite feel like camp until the pads come on, especially now that camp is back at home. The last two practices have essentially been OTAs, and the players are ready to be full-go.

“I'm over this OTA phase,” Cam Jordan said. “I'm over this ‘haha, hehe.’ I don’t want to call it graba---ing but that's what it is. Without pads, that's what defines us from basketball players flopping.”

“Things change and, like I always say, you see the truth when the pads come on." Adrian Peterson said.

To a man, everyone feels ready to dive all the way into training camp.

Take Four: Plays of the Day

On offense, Drew Brees connected with Brandon Coleman on deep route over Delvin Breaux. Coleman raced into the end zone.

Corey Fuller has made himself a legitimate competitor in the wide receiver battle. He caught a post route from Brees for a big gain and nearly dropped one from Chase Daniel. However, after bobbling the ball he caught it on a dig route and ran for a big gain.

Garrett Grayson connected with Jake Lampman, another name to watch in the wide receiver room, on a corner route. It was a nicely thrown pass by Grayson who needs a big camp to stick around. On the play, Alvin Kamara picked up a defensive tackle who burst through the line to prevent the sack.

On defense, DeVante Harris made a nice pass break-up by undercutting a route by Josh Hill during 7-on-7’s.

Anthony looks like a different player at the weakside. He is thinking less and reacting more. He made several nice plays that would have resulted in tackles for loss with pads on.

Alex Okafor sacked Brees on a bull rush, while Tony McDaniel knocked down a Daniel pass at the line of scrimmage.

Take Five: Other Observations

Marshon Lattimore switched from jersey numbers from 34 to 23.

Wide receivers coach Curtis Johnson hasn’t changed. He is the most active assistant on the field and not afraid to coach up his guys.

Sno-balls awaited the Saints when they exited the practice field. Payton said Brees set it up.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.