After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #2

Take One: Ramczyk stays with the 1’s Another day with the first team at left tackle for Ryan Ramczyk. Ramczyk split reps with Khalif Barnes but received the majority of them at the position. #71 will be one of the first players I observe Saturday when the pads officially come on. Take Two: Nickel looks The linebacker group remained the same Friday but the Saints did unveil a few wrinkles to their nickel package. When the Saints went five defensive backs, Klein shifted over t...more>>
The Saints' cornerbacks have their work cut out for them during training camp.more>>
Michael Thomas was the sixth receiver taken in the 2016 NFL Draft, yet he won the rookie receiving triple crown of catches, yards and touchdowns, fueled in large part by the fact that he was overlooked until the 47th overall selection.more>>
The return of a former player in professional sports can go either way; a player can be booed mercilessly or applauded for their contributions. Adrian Peterson has facts to back up his confidence that he'll be welcomed back warmly "My wife sent me a link two days ago and it was showing that my jersey sales, the New Orleans Saints jersey, is the leading seller in Minnesota so the fan base there is still strong so it'll be good to get back out in front of them." After ten yea...more>>
