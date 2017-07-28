Study: Your commute may be harmful to your health

A St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office K-9 unit helped locate a suspect wanted for forcing his way into an elderly woman’s home demanding money Wednesday night.more>>
A St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office K-9 unit helped locate a suspect wanted for forcing his way into an elderly woman’s home demanding money Wednesday night.more>>
Take One: Ramczyk stays with the 1’s Another day with the first team at left tackle for Ryan Ramczyk. Ramczyk split reps with Khalif Barnes but received the majority of them at the position. #71 will be one of the first players I observe Saturday when the pads officially come on. Take Two: Nickel looks The linebacker group remained the same Friday but the Saints did unveil a few wrinkles to their nickel package. When the Saints went five defensive backs, Klein shifted over t...more>>
Take One: Ramczyk stays with the 1’s Another day with the first team at left tackle for Ryan Ramczyk. Ramczyk split reps with Khalif Barnes but received the majority of them at the position. #71 will be one of the first players I observe Saturday when the pads officially come on. Take Two: Nickel looks The linebacker group remained the same Friday but the Saints did unveil a few wrinkles to their nickel package. When the Saints went five defensive backs, Klein shifted over t...more>>
Mayor Mitch Landrieu’s administration will continue pushing back against a federal government inspector general who wants FEMA to strip $2 billion in disaster grants from the city to repair sewers, water pipes and roads.more>>
Mayor Mitch Landrieu’s administration will continue pushing back against a federal government inspector general who wants FEMA to strip $2 billion in disaster grants from the city to repair sewers, water pipes and roads.more>>
The District Attorney drops the only remaining charge of aggravated assault against already convicted Cardell Hayes.more>>
The District Attorney drops the only remaining charge of aggravated assault against already convicted Cardell Hayes.more>>
The Saints' cornerbacks have their work cut out for them during training camp.more>>
The Saints' cornerbacks have their work cut out for them during training camp.more>>
Firefighters came to the rescue of a 45-year-old woman that was being attacked by a rescued boa constrictor that wrapped around her and biting her face.more>>
Firefighters came to the rescue of a 45-year-old woman that was being attacked by a rescued boa constrictor that wrapped around her and biting her face.more>>
Tragedy strikes a New York family.more>>
Tragedy strikes a New York family.more>>
Jordan Smith said he's seen a lot of strange things, but never a living animal thrown off a bridge.more>>
Jordan Smith said he's seen a lot of strange things, but never a living animal thrown off a bridge.more>>
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.more>>
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.more>>
A mother claimed in a Facebook post that she used breast milk in brownies for a school bake sale because she "didn't have time to run to the store."more>>
A mother claimed in a Facebook post that she used breast milk in brownies for a school bake sale because she "didn't have time to run to the store."more>>
A Lorain mother is out on bail after being arrested on child endangerment charges.more>>
A Lorain mother is out on bail after being arrested on child endangerment charges.more>>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.more>>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.more>>
What was once an early weekend morning hunt for bargains and deals, the tradition of yard sales has now taken a cyber turn for the worse a shocking listing was posted.more>>
What was once an early weekend morning hunt for bargains and deals, the tradition of yard sales has now taken a cyber turn for the worse a shocking listing was posted.more>>
A Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy was shot one time in the chest on East Jordan Rd. on Friday morning. Chief Deputy Ron Pullen said the deputy has been released from the hospital.more>>
A Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy was shot one time in the chest on East Jordan Rd. on Friday morning. Chief Deputy Ron Pullen said the deputy has been released from the hospital.more>>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.more>>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.more>>