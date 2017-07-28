Study: Your commute may be harmful to your health

New research suggests the air you breathe during traffic congestion may be more harmful to your health than previously believed.

Duke University researchers installed sensors inside 30 cars in Atlanta. After studying 60 commutes, they discovered levels of harmful particulate air pollution in the cars were twice as high as levels detected by widely used roadside sensors.

Chemical exposure was higher than seen in previous studies that used roadside air monitors. Exposure readings came out higher regardless of speed, route or whether windows were open or closed.

You can read more about the study in the journal Atmospheric Environment.

