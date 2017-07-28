STPSO: Man arrested after home invasion, extortion of elderly woman

A St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office K-9 unit helped locate a suspect wanted for forcing his way into an elderly woman’s home demanding money Wednesday night.

At approximately 11 p.m., the suspect, 57-year-old Michael Dunn went to a home on Narrow Road and demanded $200 from the 87-year-old woman who lived there. The woman told deputies Dunn had previously worked for her as a gardener, but she no longer employed him.

When the woman refused to give Dunn money, he forced his way into the home, striking the woman and her 66-year-old special needs son with the door, according to deputies. Once inside the home, Dunn pulled the house phone from the wall and continued to demand money.

After the son gave him, Dunn fled and the woman called 911. Deputies set up a perimeter, and K-9 Thor and his handler were dispatched to the area.

After a brief track, Thor found Dunn hiding in a wooded area approximately 250 yards from the home.

Dunn was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail aggravated burglary and resisting an officer.

