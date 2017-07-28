Boil water advisory issued for parts of Plaquemines Parish

A break in a 20-inch main water line in the Jesuit Bend area has resulted in a boil water advisory for parts of Plaquemines Parish.

The advisory is effective immediately for the area of the Cedar Grove Water Tower south to the West Pointe ala Hache Water Plant (Jesuit Bend, Ironton, Myrtle Grove, Lake Hermitage, Pointe Celeste).

The parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is recommending that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods. Residents should boil water for 1 full minute in a clean container. The minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.

The Plaquemines Parish Water System will rescind the boil advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals - Office of Public Health that additional water samples collected from the water supply system have shown the water to be safe.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.