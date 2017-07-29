FBI: Man wearing wig robs New Orleans Fireman’s Federal Credit Union

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s New Orleans Field Office says they are investigating a robbery at the New Orleans Fireman’s Federal Credit Union Friday afternoon.

Investigators say at 5:30 p.m., the suspect walked into the credit union located in the 3800 block of Canal Street and approached a teller. He then gave the teller a note demanding cash and implying that he had a gun.

The teller complied with the suspect's demands and gave him the money. The suspect then fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

Witnesses say the suspect jumped a fence in the rear of the bank and fled parallel to Canal St. southbound.

Investigators say the robber is described as approximately 6 feet tall with a thin build. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a dark colored t-shirt that was possibly dark green or black, tan khaki pants, a dark Adidas logo baseball cap with a checkered brim and black and white athletic shoes, also possibly Adidas brand. The robber was also wearing a straight, shoulder length black wig.

If anyone has any information about the robbery or the identity of the suspect, they are asked to contact the FBI at (504) 816-3000, the New Orleans Police Department at (504) 658-6010 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.