After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #3

Take One: Corey Fuller shines Corey Fuller has taken advantage of early opportunities. Saturday was his day to shine. During 1-on-1’s he beat Delvin Breaux on a go route. The coverage was good but Fuller was able to reel in the Drew Brees pass with one hand. Fuller also caught one earlier in the drill over DeVante Harris. Later, he got open on a shallow crossing route. There was a clear coverage bust as Fuller was all alone when he caught and raced for a big gain. Take Two: P...more>>
Take One: Ramczyk stays with the 1’s Another day with the first team at left tackle for Ryan Ramczyk. Ramczyk split reps with Khalif Barnes but received the majority of them at the position. #71 will be one of the first players I observe Saturday when the pads officially come on. Take Two: Nickel looks The linebacker group remained the same Friday but the Saints did unveil a few wrinkles to their nickel package. When the Saints went five defensive backs, Klein shifted over t...more>>
The Saints' cornerbacks have their work cut out for them during training camp.more>>
Michael Thomas was the sixth receiver taken in the 2016 NFL Draft, yet he won the rookie receiving triple crown of catches, yards and touchdowns, fueled in large part by the fact that he was overlooked until the 47th overall selection.more>>
