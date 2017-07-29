After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #3

Corey Fuller is pushing hard for a roster spot with an impressive camp so far. Source: FOX 8

Take One: Corey Fuller shines

Corey Fuller has taken advantage of early opportunities. Saturday was his day to shine. During 1-on-1’s he beat Delvin Breaux on a go route. The coverage was good, but Fuller was able to reel in the Drew Brees pass with one hand. Fuller also caught one earlier in the drill over DeVante Harris.

Later, he got open on a shallow crossing route. There was a clear coverage bust as Fuller was all alone when he caught and raced for a big gain.

Take Two: Pads increase intensity

There’s a completely different sound to practice when the pads come on. During individual drills defensive backs were very physical. Some may have resulted in flags thrown, but the message was clear. Arthur Maulet took this to heart when he put a crazy jam at the line of scrimmage on Jake Lampman.

During team drills later in practice, Alex Anzalone sniffed out a screen pass to Adrian Peterson to deliver a big hit. It was an impressive play by Anzalone, who dissected the play and finished.

The final play of practice was an old fashioned running back vs. linebacker collision when Daniel Lasco and Nate Stupar collided. Both players appreciated the contact, and tapped the other’s helmet in admiration after it was over.

Take Three: Linebacker rotation

As expected, the Saints rotated their linebackers today. The first team consisted of Craig Roberston (mike), Alex Anzalone (will) and A.J. Klein (sam). Clearly this unit is still very much a work in progress as the defense is looking to find the right combination.

Take Four: Plays of the Day

Brandon Coleman once again got behind the Saints defense when he caught a bomb from Chase Daniel. This time it was Marshon Lattimore in coverage.

During 7-on-7’s Coby Fleener made a nice catch from Drew Brees.

Delvin Breaux closed out individual drills with a near interception on a pass thrown to TommyLee Lewis.

Chris Banjo, Erik Harris and DeVante Harris all had nice pass break-ups during practice.

Take Five: Other Observations

I spent a lot of time observing Ryan Ramczyk on this first day of pads. He looked comfortable in his role at left tackle. During 1-on-1’s, he was beat on his first attempt against Alex Okafor. On his second attempt, he fared much better. Overall, I’d say the rookie is coming along nicely.

Travin Dural had two nice catches Saturday. His first was his most impressive when he went high and caught a pass from Garret Grayson on an out route.

An impressive crowd was on hand for the Saints first practice open to fans with 3,545 in attendance.

Adrian Peterson had a decent day’s work. He wowed the crowd on one run when he bounced off tackles like a pinball. You certainly gain a greater appreciation for Peterson’s running style with the pads on. He does well with contact.

Damian Swann returned from PUP and practiced Saturday.

