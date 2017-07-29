NOPD Chief Michael Harrison responds to President Trump's police work comments

A day after President Donald Trump commented on how police should treat suspects who are held in custody, New Orleans Police Superintendent Michael Harrison issued a response to the comments. During a speech, Friday, President Trump encouraged police to be tougher with the suspects while they are being arrested.

Below is Harrison's statement issued, Saturday, by the NOPD:

"The NOPD is a national leader in police reform, and our policies - which are founded on national best practices and community input - recognize that every interaction our officers have with the public is an opportunity to keep our officers and citizens safe, and to build community trust with law enforcement," Harrison said. "Rather than a focus on scapegoating certain ethnic groups, we need the federal government's support and partnership to invest in community policing and take on violent criminals - regardless of race or ethnicity.

“Improving public safety and reducing crime requires restoring trust with the community,' Harrison continued. "The President’s comments stand in stark contrast to our department’s commitment to constitutional policing and community engagement.



“Any unreasonable or unnecessary application of force against any citizen erodes trust at a time when we need support from our local communities the most. This is not a binary choice of either protecting the public or protecting a person's rights. We can and we must protect both, and NOPD will continue to lead the way in adopting policing reforms that do just that.”

