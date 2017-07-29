NOPD Chief Michael Harrison responds to President Trump's police work comments

A cold front is pushing through the Gulf Coast bringing in some less hot and drier conditions.more>>
A cold front is pushing through the Gulf Coast bringing in some less hot and drier conditions.more>>
If you look at Fleener's numbers from 2016, this camp will be essential for the embattled tight end.more>>
If you look at Fleener's numbers from 2016, this camp will be essential for the embattled tight end.more>>
New Orleans police arrested four individuals, Saturday, during a protest in the French Quarter.more>>
New Orleans police arrested four individuals, Saturday, during a protest in the French Quarter.more>>
A day after President Donald Trump commented on how police should treat suspects who are held in custody, New Orleans Police Superintendent Michael Harrison issued a response to the comments.more>>
A day after President Donald Trump commented on how police should treat suspects who are held in custody, New Orleans Police Superintendent Michael Harrison issued a response to the comments.more>>
Take One: Corey Fuller shines Corey Fuller has taken advantage of early opportunities. Saturday was his day to shine. During 1-on-1’s he beat Delvin Breaux on a go route. The coverage was good but Fuller was able to reel in the Drew Brees pass with one hand. Fuller also caught one earlier in the drill over DeVante Harris. Later, he got open on a shallow crossing route. There was a clear coverage bust as Fuller was all alone when he caught and raced for a big gain. Take Two: P...more>>
Take One: Corey Fuller shines Corey Fuller has taken advantage of early opportunities. Saturday was his day to shine. During 1-on-1’s he beat Delvin Breaux on a go route. The coverage was good but Fuller was able to reel in the Drew Brees pass with one hand. Fuller also caught one earlier in the drill over DeVante Harris. Later, he got open on a shallow crossing route. There was a clear coverage bust as Fuller was all alone when he caught and raced for a big gain. Take Two: P...more>>
President Donald Trump is threatening once more to end required payments to insurance companies unless lawmakers repeal and replace the existing health law.more>>
President Donald Trump is threatening once more to end required payments to insurance companies unless lawmakers repeal and replace the existing health law.more>>
A Lorain mother is out on bail after being arrested on child endangerment charges.more>>
A Lorain mother is out on bail after being arrested on child endangerment charges.more>>
A missing woman has been rescued from a makeshift prison in Marshall County. And her alleged attacker is behind bars.more>>
A missing woman has been rescued from a makeshift prison in Marshall County. And her alleged attacker is behind bars.more>>
Paramedics came and tried to revive a man stuck in a clothes donation box. Neighbors said they believe they had seen the victim before.more>>
Paramedics came and tried to revive a man stuck in a clothes donation box. Neighbors said they believe they had seen the victim before.more>>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.more>>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.more>>