New Orleans police arrest four during protest in French Quarter

A cold front is pushing through the Gulf Coast bringing in some less hot and drier conditions.more>>
A cold front is pushing through the Gulf Coast bringing in some less hot and drier conditions.more>>
If you look at Fleener's numbers from 2016, this camp will be essential for the embattled tight end.more>>
If you look at Fleener's numbers from 2016, this camp will be essential for the embattled tight end.more>>
New Orleans police arrested four individuals, Saturday, during a protest in the French Quarter.more>>
New Orleans police arrested four individuals, Saturday, during a protest in the French Quarter.more>>
A day after President Donald Trump commented on how police should treat suspects who are held in custody, New Orleans Police Superintendent Michael Harrison issued a response to the comments.more>>
A day after President Donald Trump commented on how police should treat suspects who are held in custody, New Orleans Police Superintendent Michael Harrison issued a response to the comments.more>>
Take One: Corey Fuller shines Corey Fuller has taken advantage of early opportunities. Saturday was his day to shine. During 1-on-1’s he beat Delvin Breaux on a go route. The coverage was good but Fuller was able to reel in the Drew Brees pass with one hand. Fuller also caught one earlier in the drill over DeVante Harris. Later, he got open on a shallow crossing route. There was a clear coverage bust as Fuller was all alone when he caught and raced for a big gain. Take Two: P...more>>
Take One: Corey Fuller shines Corey Fuller has taken advantage of early opportunities. Saturday was his day to shine. During 1-on-1’s he beat Delvin Breaux on a go route. The coverage was good but Fuller was able to reel in the Drew Brees pass with one hand. Fuller also caught one earlier in the drill over DeVante Harris. Later, he got open on a shallow crossing route. There was a clear coverage bust as Fuller was all alone when he caught and raced for a big gain. Take Two: P...more>>