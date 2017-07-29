New Orleans police arrest four during protest in French Quarter

New Orleans police arrested four individuals, Saturday, during a protest in the French Quarter.

Police say that the protest consisted of 75 anti-fascist protesters and 50 anti-Sharia protesters. Officers responded to the scene near the intersection of Decatur Street and Esplanade Avenue.

The four individuals taken into custody have been identified as: 29-year-old Perry Stoltz-Holstein, 29-year-old Peter Coene and 28-year-old Benjamin Bornstein all of New Orleans and 30-year-old Brody Guillory of Opelousas. All have been charged with disturbing the peace.

If you have any additional information that could help the police with this case, you are asked to call the NOPD Eight District Station at 504-658-6080.

