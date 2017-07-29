Nicondra: Cold front moving in

A cold front is pushing through the Gulf Coast bringing in some less hot and drier conditions. A few storms are still possible through the evening as the front moves out the more humid conditions. Some of the storms could be strong.

By Sunday, the front will reach the coast and less humid air will filter into the area. It should stay dry through Monday and possibly into Tuesday.

Deep moisture returns by midweek with our daily shower and storm chances returning into the end of next week.

-Nicondra Norwood

