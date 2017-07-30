JPSO deputies arrest four in Metairie armed robbery

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Deputies arrested three 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old in a Metairie armed robbery. Deputies were called to the scene Friday night in the 3400 block of Severn Avenue.

According to police, two males, identified as a 19-year-old from Metairie and 17-year-old from New Orleans, were walking in the area when they were "jumped" by four male teens, one of which was armed with a handgun. The victims told investigators that the four suspects ran up to them from behind and one of the four pulled out a black pistol with a silver or chrome slide. That suspect told the victims to "give me everything you got." The suspects then started punching and kicking the victims before taking the property and fleeing into a nearby neighborhood. During the altercation, the armed suspect struck the 19-year-old in the face with the pistol. The victim was transported to a New Orleans hospital to receive treatment for a bruise to the face.

After receiving a description of the suspects, responding deputies combed the area before locating and apprehending two of the 15-year-old suspects. Not long afterward, deputies found the 17-year-old suspect, later identified as Davyn William. Deputies also located a man who told them that he was looking for his 15-year-old son. Investigators learned that the son was the fourth suspect and that he told his father that he was just in a fight. The father convinced the son to turn himself in. When the 15-year-old surrendered to police, he was found to be in possession of property belonging to one of the victims.

During questioning, one of the 15-year-old suspects admitted to being with William and the other juveniles. He told investigators that when the group left a nearby mall, they came across the victims and began yelling at them because they say that they knew them. He added that they began fighting and he told investigators that he picked up the victim's property after it was dropped during the fight.

When detectives told the suspect about surveillance cameras nearby, the suspect changed his story and admitted to having the gun but denied hitting the victims with it. He said that the pistol belongs to the mother of one of the other 15-year-old suspects.

Detectives then questioned one of the other 15-year-olds, while his mother was present. He admitted that his friend took the gun from his mother's home earlier that day.

When questioned by police, William refused to cooperate. William was booked into jail with two counts of armed robbery, resisting arrest and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

The three 15-year-olds were booked in the Rivarde Correctional Center. The first juvenile was booked with two counts of armed robbery, resisting arrest, aggravated battery and juvenile in possession of a firearm. The second juvenile was booked with two counts of armed robbery, resisting arrest, and simple battery. The third juvenile was booked with two counts of armed robbery and resisting arrest.

