Saints Camp Day 4: Instant Analysis

Adrian Beltre has gotten his 3,000th career hit, becoming the 31st player to reach that milestone in the major leagues.more>>
The Saints' fourth day of training camp was their second in front of the watching eyes of the Who Dat Nation and their second in full pads. Adrian Peterson took the day off to rest his 32-year-old body. Below are a series of instant analysis posts from the FOX 8 sports staff: Brees to Snead pic.twitter.com/pkLRDqTFOC — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) July 30, 2017 Most interesting plays in one on ones: -Lattimore locking up Michael Thomas. -Ted Ginn Jr beating PJ W...more>>
If you look at Fleener's numbers from 2016, this camp will be essential for the embattled tight end.more>>
Take One: Corey Fuller shines Corey Fuller has taken advantage of early opportunities. Saturday was his day to shine. During 1-on-1’s he beat Delvin Breaux on a go route. The coverage was good but Fuller was able to reel in the Drew Brees pass with one hand. Fuller also caught one earlier in the drill over DeVante Harris. Later, he got open on a shallow crossing route. There was a clear coverage bust as Fuller was all alone when he caught and raced for a big gain. Take Two: P...more>>
