Saints Camp Day 4: Instant Analysis

The Saints' fourth day of training camp was their second in front of the watching eyes of the Who Dat Nation and their second in full pads. Adrian Peterson took the day off to rest his 32-year-old body.

Below are a series of instant analysis posts from the FOX 8 sports staff:

Brees to Snead pic.twitter.com/pkLRDqTFOC — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) July 30, 2017

Most interesting plays in one on ones:



-Lattimore locking up Michael Thomas.

-Ted Ginn Jr beating PJ Williams but dropping the pass. pic.twitter.com/OfbjKc8DqO — Chris Hagan (@ChrisHaganTV) July 30, 2017

Nice block by Ramczyk on Okafor, Ingram ran right behind him — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) July 30, 2017

Ramczyk nice block again, this time at next level on Anzalone, on ingram run — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) July 30, 2017

Brees complimenting Ramczyk's early growth — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) July 30, 2017

