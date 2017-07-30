Boil water advisory issued for parts of Plaquemines Parish lifted

A boil water advisory that was put into effect for parts of Plaquemines Parish Friday has been lifted.

According to officials with the Plaquemines Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, the advisory was lifted at 11 a.m. Sunday.

The Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals Office of Public Health has deemed the water safe to drink.

The advisory was put into effect after a main water line in the Jesuit Bend area was broken. The advisory affected residents in Jesuit Bend, Ironton, Myrtle Grove, Lake Hermitage and Pointe Celeste.

