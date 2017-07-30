Gunman robs hall in Old Arabi

The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at a hall in Arabi.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. at the DAV Hall barroom located in the 100 block of Friscoville Avenue.

According to deputies, the suspect walked into the hall armed with a silver colored handgun. The suspect then pointed the gun at an employee and demanded money. The employee complied and the suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Sheriff James Pohlmann says that the suspect is described as a black male who is possibly in his 40s. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a light colored shirt and dark pants.

If anyone has any information about the robbery or the identity of the suspect, they are asked to contact the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.