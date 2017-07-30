Gunman robs hall in Old Arabi

The cold front that moved in overnight is bringing some very pleasant weather across the region.more>>
The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at a hall in Arabi.more>>
A Leesville native was recently promoted to a two-star general in the Louisiana National Guard. On Friday, July 21, Maj. Gen. Joanne F. Sheridan became a two-star general at the Ansel M. Stroud Military History & Weapons Museum at Jackson Barracks in New Orleans.more>>
A boil water advisory that was put into effect for parts of Plaquemines Parish Friday has been lifted.more>>
The valet says the guest had decided he didn’t want to pay to park and was angry when he was asked for the fee.more>>
Baby Leo is the first biological child for Trystan Reese and his husband, Biff Chaplow. The couple also have two adopted children.more>>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.more>>
A man and a woman were not just on the property, but they were living in the home while the Thomas’s were at work.more>>
The boy’s mother is warning other parents to be careful when letting people hold their babies.more>>
