NOPD investigating multiple robberies

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating multiple robberies across the metro area.

Police say the first robbery happened near the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Elysian Fields Avenue just before 3 a.m.

According to the victim, he was approached by an unknown black male who struck him in the face knocking him unconscious. The suspect then proceeded to steal the victim’s cell phone, shoes, credit card, ID and cash before fleeing the scene.

The second robbery happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning near the intersection of Decatur Street and St. Peter Street.

The victim told police that he asked a group of subjects for directions. They took the victim to another location, beat him up, took his property and fled.

A third robbery happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Verret Street.

Police say two men were approached by an unknown black male armed with a gun. The suspect then ordered the men to empty their pockets. The victim’s complied and the suspect fled in a vehicle followed by a female in a small gray vehicle.

Less than 15 minutes later, another robbery happened in Algiers near the intersection of Murl Street and Lawrence Street.

According to police, the victim was riding his bicycle in the area when he was approached by an unknown subject who was armed with a black handgun. The suspect then demanded the victim’s property. The suspect took the victim’s wallet from his pocket and fled the scene in a small black SUV.

Just before 11 p.m., a man was robbed in the 1400 block of South Derbigny Street by two men.

According to the victim, he was approached by and unknown white male and an unknown black male who both kicked him in the head. The white male then stabbed the victim and took money from his pocket. Both suspects fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by EMS.

If anyone has any information about any of these robberies, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

