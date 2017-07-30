Nicondra: A pleasant Summer's day

The cold front that moved in overnight is bringing some very pleasant weather across the region. It's still warm with most highs right at the 90 degree point due to all the sunshine, but with dew points getting into the mid to upper 60s there's definitely a nicer feel to the air. Stormy weather is pushed well into the Gulf.

We will see the drier trend continue through mid-week, but Wednesday some significant changes occur as the frontal boundary pushes back north from the Gulf of Mexico. A very wet pattern will settle in with available moisture for rain shooting back up. The old front will be a focus for storms so we will have to follow this closely through next weekend.

