Sterling Moore, defensive backs rising to the challenge

There's no shortage of competition at cornerback in Saints camp. Sean Payton called it a position in pencil, not pen, and his defensive backs embraced the challenge.

“I’m going out there and trying to get better every day,” says third-year corner P.J. Williams. “With the little bit of experience I did get last year, I’m using that now and just trying to build off that. Also, getting a lot of first team reps this from the start of camp is definitely a good thing.”

In fact, it was early injuries to P.J. Williams and Delvin Breaux last year that helped make this season's cornerback room deeper and more competitive. It opened the door for Sterling Moore, who joined the 2016 roster after training camp. Now that he's re-signed with the black and gold after a solid season, Moore hopes to be that much better.

“Second year into the program; I know how guys play, especially my safeties,” says Moore. “That's big for a corner knowing how your safeties are going to play, where they're going to be, and the type of communication. Honestly, I just feel so much more comfortable out there. I feel more relaxed. I don't feel like I'm pressing.”

The confidence of Moore and his fellow corners was certainly on display today with one of their better practices. They all but downed the offense in one-on-one drills.

"Last year, we played a little soft at times,” says Moore. “The mentality this year is we're going to go up and challenge no matter what. As a corner room and a secondary, it's something you've got to look forward to.”

Because one thing is for sure: If you're not proving that you can help the Saints shore up their leaky defense, you may not here in September.

“If you're in that room, you've got to love it, especially if you're not the top guy,” says Moore. “You've got to know that you've got an opportunity to get on the field if you come out here and make plays.”

However, as much as we've seen from the cornerbacks already, Head Coach Sean Payton says there's much more evaluation to come, especially once they begin live tackling drills, which he says could start as soon as Monday.

