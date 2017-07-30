NOFD: Fire fighters battle two-alarm fire at vacant school building

New Orleans fire fighters battled a two-alarm fire, Sunday, at a vacant school building in the 7th Ward. Fire fighters were called to the former Valena C. Jones Elementary School, in the 1900 block of North Galvez Street, at 4:48 p.m.

According to an NOFD spokesperson, crews arrived on scene and found smoke coming from the second floor of the three-story brick building. Fire officials struck a second alarm because of the size of the building and the heat index. No utilities were in service at the building which was vacant at the time.

One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion. The fire was brought under control at 6:54 p.m. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Officials believe the fire started on the second floor before spreading to the third.

