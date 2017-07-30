Deuce McAllister projects situational playing time for Marshon Lattimore

Saints defensive backs broke up six-consecutive passes at one point in Sunday's training camp session, including rookie Marshon Lattimore interrupting a slant route from his fellow Ohio State product, Michael Thomas.

Lattimore returned from the summer break "stronger," according to Head Coach Sean Payton, who added, "We felt when he came in following the draft process that he had to get back in shape."

On Sunday night's edition of Final Play on FOX 8, Saints radio analyst Deuce McAllister provided realistic expectations for the 11th overall pick. "I wouldn't be so much concerned with him starting in the beginning of the season," said McAllister. "I think he'll play, I think they'll have packages for him because it's asking a lot for a young cornerback to come in and completely understand the packages that you'll use so I think there will be different packages for him and by midseason, he should be comfortable enough."

McAllister will analyze a number of topics on Sunday night's show at 10:30 PM.

