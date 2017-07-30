Police ID man accused in fatal stabbing on North Shore

Slidell police are investigating a stabbing that left one person dead. Officers were called to the scene in the 800 block of Pine Tree Street, Sunday, just before 6 p.m.

According to police, the officers were responding to a call of a domestic disturbance. Officers located one person who was stabbed. That individual was rushed to a local hospital for treatment but later died. Police took one person into custody.

Police said the victim is Douglas Evans, 30. He was allegedly killed by Joseph Thibodeaux, 25.

Investigators said Thibodeaux was arguing with his fiance, which escalated to the point of Thibodeaux grabbing a knife.

Thibodeaux began threatening to stab multiple people inside of the house. Evans, the uncle of Thibodeaux’s fiancé, intervened and attempted to de-escalate the situation. At some point, Thibodeaux turned on Evans and began stabbing him multiple times.

Thibodeaux then fled the residence in a vehicle but was caught later Sunday evening by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office in Mississippi.

Thibodeaux waived extradition and was transported back to Slidell, where he now faces a Second Degree Murder charge. The investigation is on-going, and more charges on Thibodeaux are expected to follow.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.