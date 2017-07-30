Slidell police investigating fatal stabbing

Slidell police are investigating a stabbing that left one person dead. Officers were called to the scene in the 800 block of Pine Tree Street, Sunday, just before 6 p.m.

According to police, the officers were responding to a call of a domestic disturbance. Officers located one person who was stabbed. That individual was rushed to a local hospital for treatment, but later died. Police took one person into custody.

The investigation into the stabbing continues.

We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.