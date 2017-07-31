Construction begins on Canal streetcar line extension

Construction at the busy intersection of City Park Avenue and Canal Boulevard begins Monday causing traffic detours and is expected to bring traffic headaches to Mid-City drivers.

Crews will begin work to extend the Canal Street streetcar line one half of the block to the north side of City Park Avenue.

For the first month, all but two lanes coming from Metairie Road at the intersection of Canal Street and City Park Avenue will close to traffic.

Heading west on City Park Avenue traffic will not be allowed beyond Bienville Street.

Traffic heading toward downtown on Canal Boulevard won't be allowed past Rosedale. Traffic headed lake bound on Canal Street will not be allowed past North Anthony.

The $10 million RTA project will cause detours and closures at the interchange for four months.

The project will build a new terminal for the Canal Street streetcar line.

The extension of the line and new terminal will allow riders to catch the street car without needing to cross City Park Avenue.

