Local First Traffic: Overturned truck closes I-12 east in Holden

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
(Source: Louisiana State Police) (Source: Louisiana State Police)
HOLDEN, LA (WVUE) -

An accident involving an overturned truck has closed Interstate 12 east in Holden.

Traffic is currently being diverted onto the shoulder.

Louisiana State Police are advising Highway 190 as an alternate route.

