Your Weather Authority: Dry air sticks around to start the week

Slightly drier air will linger to start off the week.

Aside from a couple of stray showers sneaking in from the east, the area will be mostly dry Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Humidity will start to return and rain chances will increase by the middle of the week. Rain becomes likely to close out the week, dropping high temperatures into the upper 80s.

Tropical Storm Emily has formed off the Florida coast.

This system will not affect the northern Gulf Coast.

